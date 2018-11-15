SEVERE WEATHER ALERTA Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the region until 7 p.m. Thursday.
SWISSVALE (KDKA) — A 15-year-old boy is wanted for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old girl in Swissvale.

Swissvale Police and paramedics were sent to Woodstock Avenue between Woodstock Terrace and Wilkins Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a report that a person had been shot.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police say they have determined 15-year-old Jamour Hillard was responsible for the shooting.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hillard charging him with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, robbery and weapons violations.

Hillard is described as a black boy who is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Police say he has ties to the Swissvale and Penn Hills areas.

Anyone who sees Hillard is asked to call 911. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Tips can be made anonymously.

