WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Lawrence County.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Eastbrook Volant Road and McFarland Lane in Wilmington Township.
State police say a 60-year-old male driver in a Toyota Sienna XLE minivan struck a 41-year-old male pedestrian as he was walking across the road.
The pedestrian was transported to a local medical facility with a suspected serious injury.
Further details on the pedestrian’s condition have not been released.
It is unknown if the driver will be charged.