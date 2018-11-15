Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Lawrence County.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Eastbrook Volant Road and McFarland Lane in Wilmington Township.

State police say a 60-year-old male driver in a Toyota Sienna XLE minivan struck a 41-year-old male pedestrian as he was walking across the road.

The pedestrian was transported to a local medical facility with a suspected serious injury.

Further details on the pedestrian’s condition have not been released.

It is unknown if the driver will be charged.