PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Pitt Panthers fans and cheerleaders were on board on a plane that had to make an emergency landing Friday morning.

The American Airlines flight was traveling from Charlotte, N.C., to Greensboro, N.C. The Panthers are scheduled to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Saturday afternoon.

Airline officials say an odor in the cabin prompted the flight to turn around and return to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport shortly after take-off.

The passengers had to wait about two and a half hours before they were placed on another plane.

Pitt fan Ken Strauss tweeted a photo of the incident, showing passengers standing outside the plane and what appears to be a firefight walking on board.

Strauss believed there was a fire, but airline officials say no fire was reported. The airline did not say what caused the odor.

The flight landed safely in Greensboro around noon.

