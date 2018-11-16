Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The sights and sounds after the storm… power saws and tree shredders.

Michael Cashdollar, the owner of Keystone Tree Techs, says calls began coming in around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and they haven’t been able to keep up with them.

Edward Hill says he heard a loud thud around 10 a.m. Friday; turns out, it was a fallen tree in his backyard.

“Lots of ice in these trees and I’ve got another old one back there dropping branches, hope no more fall,” he said.

Cashdollar says they didn’t expect the storm to cause this many trees and branches to fall. This process isn’t cheap and insurance doesn’t cover it unless there is property damage.

“You are looking at anywhere from $250 is usually the minimum for tree care, anywhere up to, we’ve done jobs where we’ve had to bring in cranes and pick them off of houses and you’re upwards of $4,000 or $5,000 and even higher. It just depends on the job and the risk and the equipment you need to accomplish your task,” Cashdollar said.

So utility crews were not alone trying to right what the storm had done.