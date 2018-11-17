  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh announced that three people were arrested for a string of bank robberies in the area.

Nicole Wallace, 34, of Knoxville, was arrested Tuesday, and Edward Hooten, 42, of Knoxville and Jason Rini, 37, of Heidelberg were arrested Friday. They all face federal bank robbery charges.

mugshots Three Arrested For String Of Bank Robberies In Pittsburgh Area

Edward Hooten (L), Nicole Wallace (C), Jason Rini (R). (Photo Courtesy Of The City Of Pittsburgh)

The robberies allegedly tied to the suspects include the Oct. 17 robbery of the Huntington Bank on the 1800 block Brownsville Road in Carrick, the Oct. 26 robbery of the First National Bank in Whitehall, and the Oct. 29 robbery of First National Bank on the 800 block of South Aiken Avenue in Shadyside.

The arrests were the result of investigative work by numerous detectives from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Violent Crimes Unit, Robbery Unit, Computer Crimes Unit, Narcotics and Vice Unit, and Intelligence Unit; the Allegheny County Sherriff’s Office; and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

