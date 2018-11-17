Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A year to the day since New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw was killed in the line of duty, a monument was dedicated in his honor outside the police station.

Officer Shaw was gunned down after he pulled over an SUV, and the community has mourned ever since.

“The Shaw family would like to express its deepest gratitude to all of the individuals and organizations who have given support in many ways, who have sponsored fundraisers and community events, and who have given tributes in Officer Brian Shaw’s memory over this past year,” the Shaw family said in a statement.

“This community outpouring of support continues to touch our hearts and give us comfort, especially on this difficult first anniversary of Brian’s death.

“In Brian’s memory the Shaw family has formed the Brian Shaw Memorial Foundation. The foundation will donate to causes that share Brian’s work and vision: Making a community strong by building trust and respect for all.”

For those who wish to visit the memorial, the police station is located at 301 11th St #1 in New Kensington.