Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Carnegie Mellon University volunteers packaged 175,000 meals for worldwide distribution in the Rise Against Hunger meal packaging event on Saturday.

This is the fourth year the university has partnered with the Kraft Heinz Company Foundation to host the community service event.

CMU’s office of student leadership involvement and civic engagement, and Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity recruited students, staff, faculty, alumni and their families, including children as young 4, to package the meals in assembly-line style at the Weigand Gymnasium at 5000 Forbes Ave.

Rise Against Hunger responds to emergencies in the U.S. and abroad by delivering food assistance, nutrition, water filters and hygiene kits to those displaced by natural disasters and man-made crises. The organization’s meals are made up of rice, soy and vegetables. They also include a micro-nutrient packet developed by and donated through the Kraft Heinz Company Micro-nutrient Campaign. The powders in the packet contain 19 of the meal’s total 23 essential vitamins and minerals, which help to prevent iron-deficiency anemia and other health issues.