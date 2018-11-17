Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MUNHALL (KDKA) — A young woman was killed in Munhall on Saturday afternoon.

Munhall Police and paramedics were sent to a home on Louise Street near East 14th Avenue around 1:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, they found a 19-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a man showed up at the Munhall Police station a short time later and claimed he shot his girlfriend. He was then taken into custody.

Police say based on early indications, they believe the man who surrendered at the Munhall Police station was responsible for fatally shooting the woman found on Louise Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477. Calls can be made anonymously.

