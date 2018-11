Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There was an accident reported on the Parkway East near the Oakland exit on Saturday morning.

Initial reports indicate multiple cars were involved in the accident.

One motorist reported the backup was at least two miles to Wilkinsburg.

There is no official word on if there are any injuries.

The scene is cleared and traffic has started to move as of 8:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.