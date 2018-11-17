Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In WPIAL playoff action on Friday night, Penn Hills and West Allegheny were victorious in 5A action and South Side Beaver and Steel Valley won in 2A action.

Penn Hills got back to its first WPIAL final since 2006 with a 22-14 win over Peters Township. In the other semi, West Allegheny pulled off a stunner, beating top seeded Gateway 42-28.

Penn Hills and West Allegheny will play in the 5A final next Saturday.

In 2A semifinals action, South Side Beaver beat Charleroi, 26-21, and Steel Valley blanked Freedom, 40-0.

To watch Saturday’s championships, tune in to Pittsburgh’s CW or KDKA.com.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart takes on Rochester in the 1A championship at 11 a.m., Aliquippa takes on Derry in the 3A championship at 2 p.m., Thomas Jefferson takes on South Fayette in the 4A championships at 5 p.m. and Pine Richland takes on Seneca Valley in the 6A championship at 8 p.m.