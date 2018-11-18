Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman reportedly gave birth in a Sheetz restroom in Mercer County, left the baby in a toilet and then left the store Thursday.

The Sharon Herald reports a 27-year-old woman from Sharpsville, Pa., delivered a baby boy in the restroom of the Sheetz on North Erie Street in Mercer, Pa., then left him in a toilet and left.

An employee later found the baby while cleaning the restroom. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner determined the fetus was 24 weeks old.

The mother reportedly called the police department the next day and went to the station to be interviewed. She allegedly said she started to “feel funny” while she was in the store and went to the restroom, where she got sick and gave birth. She told police the child was stillborn and said she left because she felt scared and confused.

The Sharon Herald says the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.