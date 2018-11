Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a Rite Aid on Saturday.

Beaver Police say the two suspects walked into a Rite Aid on 3rd Street near Sassafras Alley around 5:40 p.m.

The two men allegedly demanded money and drugs from the pharmacy.

Police did not say if the men got away with anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (724) 775-0881.