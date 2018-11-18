Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — FirstEnergy now says some customers in Butler County may be without power until Monday afternoon.

The power company said Saturday afternoon that they had restored service to more than 203,000 of the 248,000 customers who lost power on Thursday and Friday after snow and ice storms moved through the area.

On Friday, the company initially estimated that all service would be restored in Butler County by late Sunday night.

On Sunday, however, the outage page on their website indicated that service to many communities wasn’t estimated to be restored until around 3 p.m. Monday.

The following Butler County communities are estimated to be without service until Monday:

Butler Township

Center Township

Penn Township

Butler City

Middlesex Township

Winfield Township

Buffalo Township

Fairview Township

Oakland Township

Clearfield Township

Bruin Borough

Petrolia Borough

Allegheny Township

Parker Township

Franklin Township

Clinton Township

East Butler Borough

As of 3:30 p.m., more than 11,000 FirstEnergy customers in Butler County were still without power.

Service to some customers in Armstrong and Clarion counties also may be out until Monday afternoon.

FirstEnergy customers in Allegheny, Beaver, Westmoreland and Lawrence counties should have their service restored by late Sunday night.

Meanwhile, service was restored to the majority of Duquesne Light customers by Sunday afternoon.