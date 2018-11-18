Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Games of the Week here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

PIAA Class 6A

First Round

Bethlehem Freedom 49, Emmaus 17

Pine-Richland 34, Seneca Valley 7 — Check back Sunday afternoon for highlights.

St. Joseph’s Prep 50, Philadelphia Northeast 12

Quarterfinal

Harrisburg 16, Central Dauphin 6

PIAA Class 5A

First Round

Archbishop Wood 57, Gratz 6

Cocalico 61, York 35

Hollidaysburg 31, Wallenpaupack 0

Manheim Central 42, Cedar Cliff 20

Upper Dublin 40, Unionville 7

West Chester Rustin 10, Penn Wood 8

PIAA Class 4A

First Round

Berks Catholic 49, Milton Hershey 21

Bethlehem Catholic 73, Saucon Valley 14

Erie Cathedral Prep 55, Clearfield 21

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40, Conrad Weiser 16

South Fayette 31, Thomas Jefferson 24

PIAA Class 3A

First Round

Conwell Egan 28, North Schuylkill 14

Middletown 42, Bermudian Springs 20

Montoursville 32, Danville 0

Scranton Prep 47, Lakeland 19

Quarterfinal

Aliquippa 42, Derry 19

PIAA Class 2A

First Round

Philadelphia West Catholic 21, Dunmore 3

Richland 21, Ligonier Valley 12

Southern Columbia 39, Mount Carmel 14

Wilmington 40, Chestnut Ridge 33

PIAA Class 1A

First Round

Juniata Valley 9, Bishop Guilfoyle 3

Lackawanna Trail 41, Tri-Valley 6

Quarterfinal

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 28, Rochester 6

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)