PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
PIAA Class 6A
First Round
Bethlehem Freedom 49, Emmaus 17
Pine-Richland 34, Seneca Valley 7 — Check back Sunday afternoon for highlights.
St. Joseph’s Prep 50, Philadelphia Northeast 12
Quarterfinal
Harrisburg 16, Central Dauphin 6
PIAA Class 5A
First Round
Archbishop Wood 57, Gratz 6
Cocalico 61, York 35
Hollidaysburg 31, Wallenpaupack 0
Manheim Central 42, Cedar Cliff 20
Upper Dublin 40, Unionville 7
West Chester Rustin 10, Penn Wood 8
PIAA Class 4A
First Round
Berks Catholic 49, Milton Hershey 21
Bethlehem Catholic 73, Saucon Valley 14
Erie Cathedral Prep 55, Clearfield 21
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40, Conrad Weiser 16
South Fayette 31, Thomas Jefferson 24
PIAA Class 3A
First Round
Conwell Egan 28, North Schuylkill 14
Middletown 42, Bermudian Springs 20
Montoursville 32, Danville 0
Scranton Prep 47, Lakeland 19
Quarterfinal
Aliquippa 42, Derry 19
PIAA Class 2A
First Round
Philadelphia West Catholic 21, Dunmore 3
Richland 21, Ligonier Valley 12
Southern Columbia 39, Mount Carmel 14
Wilmington 40, Chestnut Ridge 33
PIAA Class 1A
First Round
Juniata Valley 9, Bishop Guilfoyle 3
Lackawanna Trail 41, Tri-Valley 6
Quarterfinal
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 28, Rochester 6
