BRADDOCK (KDKA) – Police in North Braddock were called to reports of a shooting Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the alleyway of 909 Walnut Street near Miller Street where an unidentified juvenile male was shot in the head. The victim was transported to a local trauma center.

Authorities responded to the scene at approximately 9:42 a.m. on Sunday.

KDKA’s Bob Allen reported that in addition to officers from the North Braddock Police Department, detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department were on scene with K-9 officers. The department’s homicide unit was dispatched to the scene, according to a news release.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

This story is developing.

