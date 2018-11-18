SEVERE WEATHER ALERTThousands Still Without Power After Thursday Night's Storms
LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) – A woman was stabbed multiple times in Lawrenceville early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 4400-block of Davison Street at approximately 1:35 a.m. Sunday morning, according to officials.

When officers arrived they found a woman who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The woman was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

According to initial reports, an unidentified male suspect gained entry to the residence and attacked the victim.

The male suspect was a known acquaintance of the victim and was taken into police custody.

Charges against the suspect are pending, according to authorities.

