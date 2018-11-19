Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Kentucky hunter has quite the story to tell and the pictures to prove it after he shot a buck with two heads.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife posted photos of the deer on their Facebook page.

Wildlife officials say hunter Bob Long saw huge antlers when he went to take aim, but what he found after shooting the buck was “astounding.”

One buck head was actually attached to the the deer Long had just shot.

The head and part of the body was already decomposing, and had apparently been dead for some time.

“It’s unclear exactly what circumstances led up to this buck’s carrying around another set of antlers and part of a decomposing carcass. Regardless, it was truly a rare harvest,” wildlife officials said.

Wildlife officials tell USA Today that the two bucks were most likely fighting and locked antlers.