Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Sewickley man is facing charges for having a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to the TSA, a loaded .380-caliber handgun was found at an airport checkpoint on Saturday. It was said to be loaded with six bullets.

Allegheny County Police were called and confiscated the weapon. The man was detained, questioned and faces a civil penalty.

Typically, the first offense for bringing a handgun through airport security carries a $3,900 fine.

While it is legal to travel with a gun, there are certain rules to follow.

“You never want to bring a firearm to a checkpoint. The right way to do it is you make sure the firearm is unloaded, that it is packed in a hard-sided case, that it is locked and then you take it to the check-in counter,” TSA Spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said.

Ammunition should be kept in its original box, then locked in your hard-sided and locked gun case. There are a few quick forms to fill out as well.

Finally, just because you can fly out of Pennsylvania with your gun, doesn’t mean you can have it where you land.

“Now, you are in another airport, in another state. Do you have the proper paperwork to be standing in another state with your firearm? So, you really do need to do some homework,” Farbstein said.

This was the 30th handgun to be found at one of the airport’s checkpoints this year. Last year, 37 firearms were caught at the checkpoints.