NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Braddock on Monday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were sent to Jones Avenue near Bell Avenue just after 2 p.m. for a report that a person had been shot.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 46-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Officials say the wound was not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.