Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers got into the spirit of giving Monday evening by helping out Western Pennsylvania families in need ahead of the holiday.

The team hosted their annual Thanksgiving meal distributions at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Duquesne and at Stage AE on the North Side.

Cam Heyward hosted the event at the food bank, and Maurkice Pouncey hosted the other at Stage AE.

Other players stopped by to lend a helping hand, including Ben Roethlisberger, David DeCastro, Ramon Foster, Alejandro Villanueva and more. Pittsburgh Police also helped out with the distribution.

Cool! @MaurkicePouncey and some of his closest friends like @_BigBen7 and @PghPoliceChief distribute about 400 Thanksgiving meals to area families with the help of @PghFoodBank. Continuing the @steelers tradition of giving back to the community. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/of3nnZk5sH — Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) November 20, 2018

They passed out turkeys and all the fixings for a holiday meal, and posed for photos with the people who were waiting in lines that stretched out the door.

“It’s just amazing, just to give back a little bit, to see the change in people whenever you do give something back to them. It’s been awesome the response we got from it, and all the people who showed up, it’s been great,” said Pouncey.

In all, the Steelers players helped about 400 families.