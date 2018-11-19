Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Ross Township Police K9 will get body armor thanks to a charitable donation.

The police department says K9 Jimy will get a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

The organization works to provide protective vests and other assistance to K9s and other law enforcement dogs throughout the United States. Since the organization was established in 2009, it has provided more than 3,100 protective vests to dogs in 50 states through private and corporate donations.

Jimy’s vest is sponsored by Pink Biscuit K9s of Santa Paula, Calif., and it will be embroidered with the words “In honor of PBK9s Volunteers.”

The vest is expected to arrive within eight to 10 weeks.