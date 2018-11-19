SEVERE WEATHER ALERTSome Power Outages Now Expected To Last Until Monday Night
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country singer Thomas Rhett is coming to Pittsburgh in 2019.

Rhett’s Very Hot Summer Tour will be in town on July 12.

The venue for the concert and date for ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

The tour will also stop in Hershey, Pa., on July 20 and Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 9.

Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins will join Rhett on tour.

