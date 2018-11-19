Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country singer Thomas Rhett is coming to Pittsburgh in 2019.

Rhett’s Very Hot Summer Tour will be in town on July 12.

The venue for the concert and date for ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

2019 is going to be HOT! Check out where the boys and I will be bringing the Very Hot Summer Tour to next year. Tix for select markets on sale Friday 11/30. As always download the #hometeam app for pre-sale access 🔥 #VHSTour@dustinlynch @russelled @RhettAkins pic.twitter.com/D5n4sCdogM — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) November 19, 2018

The tour will also stop in Hershey, Pa., on July 20 and Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 9.

Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins will join Rhett on tour.