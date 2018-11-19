Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is saying thank you to the community and country for all the support they’ve received in the wake of the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre, both emotional and financial.

They released this video on their YouTube page Monday:





“We’ve been amazed and just really heartened by the amount of support that we’ve gotten from across the United States and across the world,” said the federation’s Adam Hertzman.

Money is still coming in, but the Jewish Federation’s Victims of Terror Fund has already reaped more than $4 million.

That does not take into account the money that has gone directly to the synagogue, the three congregations and other organizations.

To distribute those funds, the Jewish Federation has formed the Pittsburgh Jewish Community Relief Fund Committee, to be headed by Giant Eagle Chairman David Shapira, an independent board which will decide on the disbursements.

“Work with the victims, work with community organizations, hold hearings, and make sure that everybody’s needs are accounted for,” said Hertzman.

The first priority is the needs of the victims and their families, including those of the wounded police officers.

The funds will be used to provide them with long-term financial assistance, medical and emotional care, and will be extended to all those who have experienced trauma in the tragedy and its aftermath.

“The amount of money that’s been raised, I’ve been really overwhelmed and amazed,” Hertzman said. “But I will tell you, the needs are great. The victims’ families have immense needs, the people who were injured have immense needs.”