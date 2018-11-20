Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Country music legend Garth Brooks is coming back to Pittsburgh.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will be coming to Heinz Field on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and is being presented by Amazon Music.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available online through TicketMaster’s website here. You can also call TicketMaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000.

Tickets can also be purchased through the TicketMaster app.

An eight-ticket limit will be in effect per purchase. The total ticket price is $94.95.

There will be no advance box office sales for this show.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details