BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania mom faces criminal charges for allegedly driving with her son on the hood of her car after the boy refused to go to the dentist.

Police in Bethlehem Township say the incident began last Wednesday when the 12-year-old boy told 36-year-old Shaurice Jones he wasn’t going to the dentist and climbed on the hood of the car.

Jones then allegedly drove two miles to a regional police office. Police say the speed limit on the road is 40 mph.

LehighValleyLive.com reports Jones, of Bath, was arrested Monday. She is charged with child endangerment and reckless endangerment and has been freed on $1,000 bail.

It wasn’t known Monday night if Jones had retained an attorney. A phone number listed for her address was not working.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

