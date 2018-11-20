  • KDKA TVOn Air

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have acquired right-hander Tanner Anderson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named or cash.

Oakland also added outfielders Luis Barrera and Skye Bolt, and right-handers Grant Holmes and James Kaprielian to the 40-man roster on Tuesday. Oakland now has 39 players on the roster.

The 25-year-old Anderson made his major league debut last season. He went 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA in six outings spanning 11 1/3 innings for the Pirates.

In four career minor league seasons, he is 21-13 with a 3.24 ERA in 120 appearances, including 22 starts.

