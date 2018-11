Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — Firefighters battled flames at a house in Coraopolis on Wednesday night.

The fire started just before 10 p.m. on Hiland Avenue.

No one was injured in the fire. The man who lives there was able to escape safely with his dog.

The man’s wife was out of town.

It’s unclear what sparked the blaze.

