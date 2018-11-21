  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Kristine Sorensen
Filed Under:Kidsburgh, Kristine Sorensen, Local TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The holidays can get expensive with the gifts, parties and entertainment.

But, there are lots of ways to get your family into the holiday spirit at no cost, right in Downtown Pittsburgh.

ppg wintergarden Kidsburgh: 11 Free, Family Friendly Holiday Events In Pittsburgh

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Kidsburgh.org has compiled a list of 11 free events from Light Up Night to First Night.

As a reminder, parking is free in all city lots and meters on Saturdays until Christmas and also on Black Friday

