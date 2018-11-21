Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Missing Person, Mount Washington, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen since last night.

According to police, 16-year-old Nakhia Cochrane was last seen on Grandview Avenue in Mount Washington around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Investigators say she may have gotten into a red pickup truck along Grandview Avenue between Hallock and Olympia Streets.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.

