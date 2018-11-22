  • KDKA TVOn Air

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) — Police have filed charges against a Lawrence County man accused in the death of his newborn baby.

According to the New Castle News, Christopher Kennedy is facing charges of criminal homicide and other sex-related offenses.

The Lawrence County District Attorney tells the newspaper that the infant was found inside a box in Kennedy’s house.

The incident happened last year and was reported in November of 2017.

Kennedy is accused of sexually assaulting the child’s mother, the newspaper reports.

He was arraigned on Wednesday and is now in the Lawrence County Jail.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

