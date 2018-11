Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Greensburg Police are investigating an attempted burglary that happened late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

It happened at the Rite Aid on North Main Street.

According to police, the suspect or suspects shattered a window in the back of the building to try to get inside.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the City of Greensburg Police at (724) 834-3800.