WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Kennywood Park kicked off their Holiday Lights event at the Pittsburgh amusement park.

Friday night marked the 8th season of Holiday Lights at Kennywood and the lights will be on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 23 from 5p.m. to 9 p.m.

New to Holiday Lights this year is the addition of Thomas Town. Visitors can hop on the Number One Blue Engine to experience the winter wonderland.

In preparation for the parks new attraction, the Steel Curtain, a special construction themed light display will take place around the fences of the construction site.

The tallest tree in Pennsylvania will be on display, according to the park. The 90-foot-tall tree plus a 10-foot-tall topping ornament is one of the many attractions at Holiday Lights.

Kennywood will also be taking donations from the community to share their love and support for the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting. Donations will benefit the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s Our Victims of Terror Fund.

“Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones impacted by last month’s awful tragedy,” says Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas. “Kennywood has been a gathering place for people of all faiths, communities and backgrounds for 120 years. The holidays are a special time to bring our community together to celebrate our traditions and to give back to as many as we can.”

Guests can also bring a toy to donate to the Toys for Tots. Visitors that bring a toy will receive a $6 discount off the admission price.