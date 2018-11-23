Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MILLVALE (KDKA) — The cleanup is underway at a three-way intersection in Millvale after a Thanksgiving night water main break flooded several streets and nearby homes and businesses.

The break happened at the intersections of Grant and Stanton Avenues and East Ohio Street near the on-ramp to Route 28 South.

“A 12-inch main was broken with about eight houses flooded and four businesses flooded. The one business, the whole basement full [of water] to the top floor,” Millvale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Karl Cavanaugh said.

“We were going to fill up the dog’s water bowl, and barely anything comes out. We’re like, huh, what’s going on? So we’re like, well, let’s take him out a little and just see. And we’re walking and I’m like, oh my goodness, like, we came downstairs and there’s firetrucks and police everywhere,” local resident John Tarallo said.

Cavanaugh said they planned to get salt for the roads so they wouldn’t freeze and they would stay on scene until every basement was pumped.

No word from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority on how long repairs will take.