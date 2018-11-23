Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police in Connoquenessing Township are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

UPDATE: State police released that they have found the missing teen.

Authorities say that Hope Voyda ran away from her home on Blue Jay Drive in ButlerCounty around 3:30 a.m. early Friday morning.

Voyda was last seen walking on Little Creek Road near I-79 in Lancaster Township at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The teen was last seen wearing a gray knit hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black coat, jeans and black boots.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Robert Rottman at the Pennsylvania State Police Butler barracks at 724-284-8100.

