WPIAL CHAMPIONSHIPSClick here to watch the WPIAL championships!
Filed Under:Blue Jay Drive, Butler County, Connoquenessing Township, Hope Voyda, I-79, Lancaster Township, Little Creek Road, Local TV, Missing Person, Missing Teenager, Pennsylvania State Police, PSP, PSP Butler

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police in Connoquenessing Township are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

UPDATE: State police released that they have found the missing teen.

Authorities say that Hope Voyda ran away from her home on Blue Jay Drive in ButlerCounty around 3:30 a.m. early Friday morning.

Voyda was last seen walking on Little Creek Road near I-79 in Lancaster Township at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The teen was last seen wearing a gray knit hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black coat, jeans and black boots.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Robert Rottman at the Pennsylvania State Police Butler barracks at 724-284-8100.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s