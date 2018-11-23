PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A missing California child was found in Carrick neighborhood of Pittsburgh and according to police, the mother will be facing charges.

Police say that Sherry Lei Bailey, 31-year-old of Orange County, Cali. brought her 2-year-old child to western PA following an unsupervised visitation session.

Bailey took the child to a Chuck E. Cheese on Nov. 10, according to authorities, which was against court orders as Bailey was not permitted to have unsupervised visitation with the child.

The child’s father contacted the Costa Mesa Police Department after Bailey did not come home from work. Following information within the department, authorities believed that Bailey may have been headed to the Pittsburgh area with the child.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office worked with authorities from Costa Mesa where deputies learned that Bailey had an outstanding warrant from 2013 when she violated her parole or probation of a DUI conviction. The search for the missing child then escalated to a nation-wide search.

Deputies developed information Friday afternoon that Bailey and the child were staying at a residence on Merritt Avenue in Carrick. Authorities found the missing toddler and Bailey at that home and took Bailey into custody.

The child was taken into the custody of the Allegheny County Children Youth and Families.