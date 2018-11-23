SEVERE WEATHER ALERTNational Weather Service Says Freezing Rain Expected In Western Pa.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMExtra
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, California, Chuck E. Cheese, Costa Mesa Police Department, Local TV, Missing Child, Missing Person, Missing Toddler, Orange County, Sherry Bailey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A missing California child was found in Carrick neighborhood of Pittsburgh and according to police, the mother will be facing charges.

Police say that Sherry Lei Bailey, 31-year-old of Orange County, Cali. brought her 2-year-old child to western PA following an unsupervised visitation session.

Bailey took the child to a Chuck E. Cheese on Nov. 10, according to authorities, which was against court orders as Bailey was not permitted to have unsupervised visitation with the child.

The child’s father contacted the Costa Mesa Police Department after Bailey did not come home from work. Following information within the department, authorities believed that Bailey may have been headed to the Pittsburgh area with the child.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office worked with authorities from Costa Mesa where deputies learned that Bailey had an outstanding warrant from 2013 when she violated her parole or probation of a DUI conviction. The search for the missing child then escalated to a nation-wide search.

Deputies developed information Friday afternoon that Bailey and the child were staying at a residence on Merritt Avenue in Carrick. Authorities found the missing toddler and Bailey at that home and took Bailey into custody.

The child was taken into the custody of the Allegheny County Children Youth and Families.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s