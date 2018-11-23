NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) – A water main break in North Braddock interrupted service to residents and sent rocks flying.

The 16-inch water main break spewed water and rocks on the Route 30 – Electric Avenue off-ramp which takes drivers into the East Pittsburgh – Turtle Creek area.

After the water was shut off by the Wilkinsburg Penn Joint Water Authority, the ramp remained closed, so crews could pinpoint to the exact spot where the line ruptured and make repairs.

The Water Authority released a statement saying that some neighborhoods, especially in the hilly section of North Braddock’s First Ward, could experience either low water pressure or have no water at all until repairs are completed.

As a precaution in the event of a fire emergency, the North Braddock Volunteer Fire Department has a water tanker from Monroeville outside the station.

The tanker will remain at the station as long as necessary.