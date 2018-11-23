SEVERE WEATHER ALERTNational Weather Service Says Freezing Rain Expected In Western Pa.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMExtra
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:East Pittsburgh, Electric Avenue, Local TV, North Braddock, Ralph Iannotti, Route 30, Turtle Creek, Water Main Break

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) – A water main break in North Braddock interrupted service to residents and sent rocks flying.

The 16-inch water main break spewed water and rocks on the Route 30 – Electric Avenue off-ramp which takes drivers into the East Pittsburgh – Turtle Creek area.

After the water was shut off by the Wilkinsburg Penn Joint Water Authority, the ramp remained closed, so crews could pinpoint to the exact spot where the line ruptured and make repairs.

The Water Authority released a statement saying that some neighborhoods, especially in the hilly section of North Braddock’s First Ward, could experience either low water pressure or have no water at all until repairs are completed.

As a precaution in the event of a fire emergency, the North Braddock Volunteer Fire Department has a water tanker from Monroeville outside the station.

The tanker will remain at the station as long as necessary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s