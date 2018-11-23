BLACK FRIDAY:Plan Your Shopping Strategy Here!
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources cites preliminary harvest data as saying state hunters killed about 13,000 bucks on the opening day of the traditional buck firearm season.

The season opened on Monday and will last until Dec. 1. Agency Chief of Wildlife Resources Paul Johansen says the reported buck harvest number is below what was reported on opening day last year. News outlets report the state will have about 250,000 deer hunters this season, which is open in 51 of 55 counties.

The agency says it believes the number of bucks killed will be higher this year due to good mast conditions and a healthy and adequate deer population. Hunters are limited to two deer per day, only one of which can be an antlered buck.

