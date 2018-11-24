Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled forward Garrett Wilson from their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

The move could have something to do with Patric Hornqvist’s status after he left Friday’s game early with an undisclosed injury. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is scheduled to speak with the media this evening. The 31-year-old has 15 points in 21 games this season.

Penguins have recalled Garrett Wilson. Guessing there’s potential Patric Hornqvist implications there. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) November 24, 2018

Wilson, 27, made his Pittsburgh debut earlier this month, averaging 7:38 minutes in four games with the Penguins. Prior to playing for Pittsburgh, Wilson had played 34 regular-season and six postseason contests for the Florida Panthers between 2014-16.

The 6-foot-2, 199-pound Wilson has been serving as the captain this season when playing at the AHL level, where he has 6 goals and 5 assists in 12 games.

The Penguins host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.