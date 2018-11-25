Comments (2)
KITTANNING (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police across the Pittsburgh region conducted DUI checkpoints over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
State police in Allegheny, Armstrong and Butler Counties conducted DUI checkpoints and patrols over the past holiday week from Nov. 21-25.
Officers from the Troop D Kittanning station reported that they checked 198 vehicles, yielding nine DUI arrests and six drug arrests.
During the checks, officers issued 24 traffic citations and 33 warnings.
Three probation violations were also issued during the checkpoints over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Pennsylvania State Troopers encourage motorists to “drive sober and/or get a designated driver, along with using their seat belts.”
Police roadblocks that stop mostly innocent drivers with no warrants and no probable cause to believe that any particular drivers have done anything wrong are an unconstitutional violation of the Fourth Amendment against improper search and seizure. The Supreme Court case that permits stopping mostly innocent drivers on fishing expeditions that find only a tiny percentage of violators was decided wrongly and needs to be reversed. I have lived and worked in countries with the hated and offensive “Papers Please” police roadblock system. We should NOT permit any form of it in the United States. Note that the Michigan Supreme Court does not allow sobriety checkpoints in Michigan, even though the federal ruling was from a Michigan case. These states also make sobriety checkpoints illegal: Iowa, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
James C. Walker, National Motorists Association
Three times as many citations as DUIs…so this isn’t about DUI, it’s about “your papers please” to generate revenue. Yes, this helps build citizen and officer relationships…. smh.