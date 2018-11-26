Filed Under:Cash 5, Cash 5 Jackpot, Local TV, Pennsylvania Lottery

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Someone who bought a Cash 5 lottery ticket in Allegheny County will split a $1.6 million jackpot with two other lucky winners.

Three winning tickets for Sunday’s drawing were sold in Pennsylvania. Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn: 03-05-07-35-41.

The winning ticket sold in Allegheny County was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Heckel Road in McKees Rocks.

The two other winning tickets were sold in Montgomery County and Cumberland County.

Each winner will receive $533,333.50, less withholding.

The stores that sold the winning tickets will earn a $5,000 bonus.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s