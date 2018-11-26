Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Someone who bought a Cash 5 lottery ticket in Allegheny County will split a $1.6 million jackpot with two other lucky winners.

Three winning tickets for Sunday’s drawing were sold in Pennsylvania. Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn: 03-05-07-35-41.

The winning ticket sold in Allegheny County was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Heckel Road in McKees Rocks.

The two other winning tickets were sold in Montgomery County and Cumberland County.

Each winner will receive $533,333.50, less withholding.

The stores that sold the winning tickets will earn a $5,000 bonus.