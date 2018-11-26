Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh is considering an ordinance that would require sprinkler systems in certain buildings.

The proposal would require high-rise buildings in the city — those being at least 75 feet tall — to be equipped with sprinkler systems. It would apply to all such structures, no matter when they were constructed.

The proposal arose after a blaze at the Midtown Towers claimed the life of one woman in 2017. That building did not have a sprinkler system.

Meanwhile, Fire Chief Darryl Jones credited the sprinkler system at Ebenezer Towers in the Hill District with saving lives when a fire broke out there on Nov. 17.

Jones says this proposal is all about public safety.

Many property owners are opposed to the proposal, however, worried about installation expenses and potential damage.

“I understand the reason for doing it, but I think you have to be realistic because there are aspects that affect people’s lives beyond just that. We find our building by description is a very safe building by its construction and we’ve done much to protect the people who live in the building. But we’re talking about huge sums of money, much more than what Chief Jones has suggested,” Ed Smith from Imperial House Condominiums said.

There’s already a sprinkler ordinance in effect for all new high rise buildings and those that have had significant renovations and additions.

A public hearing was taking place inside council chambers Monday to address people’s concerns.

Watch KDKA-TV News at 11 p.m. for more on this developing story.