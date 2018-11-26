  • KDKA TVOn Air

Harrison Township, Shooting, SWAT Situation

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police and SWAT were called to Harrison Township on Monday night after two people, including a juvenile, were shot.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Municipal Drive in Sheldon Park.

When officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, they found a woman and a female juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were sent to local trauma centers. Their conditions are unknown.

harrison township swat 1 Juvenile, 1 Woman Shot In Harrison Twp.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to Allegheny County officials, witnesses said they saw the suspect fleeing into a neighboring apartment and barricading himself inside.

Police and SWAT are currently on the scene.

Further details are not available at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

