PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Six Pitt players were named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference football team Monday and six more received Honorable Mentions.

Two players were second-team All-ACC honorees: senior tailback Qadree Ollison and senior offensive tackle Stefano Millin.

Four players were third-team selections: senior tailback Darrin Hall, senior guard Mike Herndon, sophomore center Jimmy Morrissey and sophomore placekicker Alex Kessman.

Junior Maurice Ffrench, senior fullback George Aston, senior offensive tackle Alex Bookser, senior guard Connor Dintino, junior cornerback Dane Jackson and junior safety Damar Hamlin all received an Honorable Mention recognition. Ffrench was recognized as both an all-purpose player and return specialist.

No. 2 Clemson placed five players on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-league team.

Running back Travis Etienne received a league-best 174 points in results announced Monday and determined by a vote of 46 media members and the league’s 14 head coaches.

Players received three points for a first-team vote, two for a second-team vote and one for a third-team selection.

Etienne, who leads the conference with 1,307 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns, was joined by four repeat selections from 2017: offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt and defensive linemen Clelen Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.

North Carolina State’s Ryan Finley was the first-team selection at quarterback and was joined in the backfield by Etienne and Boston College’s AJ Dillon.

The Panthers will face Clemson in the Dr. Pepper ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday.

