PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is ready to put its advanced meters to use by sending alerts to customers.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the PWSA says customers who want the data will be able to get water usage alerts by mid-December.

The service will be free and it’s what the advanced meter interfaces are meant to do.

You can sign up online and get the alerts by email or text message.

A link to sign up is expected to be posted on pgh2o.com in the coming weeks.

