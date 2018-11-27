Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gas prices continue to drop and they are approaching a low for the year.

According to AAA, the national average gas price is $2.56 for a gallon of regular unleaded. The low for 2018 was recorded in January at $2.49.

For reference, the most expensive gas this year was in May when it reached $2.97.

“Trends are indicating that the month of December may bring some of the cheapest gas prices of the year,” said AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano.

While the prices are dropping in Pennsylvania as well, the state remains well above the national average. Currently, the average price for regular is $2.74 per gallon. Last week, it was $2.80

The prices are even higher in western Pennsylvania, however.

Here’s a look at the average prices:

Allegheny County – $2.81

Armstrong County – $2.84

Beaver County – $2.80

Butler County – $2.80

Fayette County – $2.80

Greene County – $2.80

Indiana County $2.78

Washington County – $2.85

Westmoreland County – $2.81

The cheapest gas in western Pennsylvania can be found in Lawrence County, which is $2.69 per gallon.

AAA says crude oil prices continue to fall, which is helping to lower the cost of gas.

