GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Prostitution rings are becoming more sophisticated, and that’s creating new challenges for police.

When it comes to combating prostitution, Greensburg police investigators say the internet has become a vast sea of sex for sale.

Greensburg Police say the latest individual arrested for online prostitution is Brittany Buchinsky of Saltsburg, Indiana County. She was taken into custody after investigators found her on the website, Escort Babylon, and made arrangements to meet her at a Greensburg apartment complex.

Police say the 23-year-old’s arrest is one of many involving desperate individuals selling themselves online.

“We’re dealing with it more and more,” Greensburg Police Capt. Robert Stafford said. “It definitely seems to be more common.”

Websites like Escort Babylon, EscortWiz, Uber Over and Skip the Games are just a few of the sites used to advertise such services.

“The names seem to be changing often now, but they always seem to be the same website,” said Capt. Stafford. “Once numerous arrest are getting made off a certain website, they’ll be shut down.”

When arrests like Buchinsky happen, often times it’s often the same sad story. Investigators say the suspects are often addicted to drugs or alcohol.

“Unfortunately, there always seems to be a drug habit involved,” Capt. Stafford said.

Making these stories even more tragic, police say many of the women involved share something else in common, they often times are mothers.

Buchinsky is free awaiting her preliminary arraignment.

Investigators telling KDKA when individuals like Buchinsky are picked up, there is a genuine effort to save them from the street and in reality from themselves.

“We try to give them help without just being arrested,” Capt. Stafford said. “Try to figure out a way to get them out the system they tangle themselves into.”