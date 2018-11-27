Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pirates pitcher Chris Archer has undergone surgery to repair a hernia but should be ready in time for spring training.

The team says Archer had surgery Tuesday after complaining of symptoms during a recent workout. Archer is expected to take six weeks off to recuperate before resuming his offseason program.

Today, Chris Archer underwent a procedure to repair a bilateral hernia.

Recovery time is approximately 6 weeks & it is anticipated that he will be on or close to a regular schedule for the 2019 season. Get well soon, @ChrisArcher22. — Pirates (@Pirates) November 27, 2018

Pittsburgh acquired Archer from Tampa Bay in a July trade that sent outfielder Austin Meadows and pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the Rays.

Archer went 3-3 with a 4.30 ERA in 10 starts for the Pirates, including a 2-1 mark with a 2.70 ERA in September.

