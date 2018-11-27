Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man was shot near the Sto-Rox High School Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened about a block away from the school.

A 19-year-old man was shot, but his condition is unknown. He is not a student at the school.

However, there was an active warrant out for the victim.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown, but it has since been lifted and school has been dismissed.

