GEORGIA (CBS NEWS) — A woman from Monroe County, Georgia, said she spent over three months in jail for possessing cotton candy, CBS affiliate WMAZ reports.

Dasha Fincher said a roadside drug test falsely identified her bag of cotton candy as methamphetamine.

On Thursday, Fincher filed a lawsuit in federal court against Monroe County, the two deputies who arrested her as well as the company that manufactured the drug test.

Deputies Cody Maples and Allen Henderson conducted the traffic stop on New Year’s Eve 2016. Deputies said the car Fincher was riding in was stopped because its window tints were too dark, though they later admitted that the windows were legal.

