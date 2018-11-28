PITTSBURGH (CBS) – There’s a new toy on the market that will actually make chores fun!

Casdon Toys has made a toy replica of the Dyson Ball vacuum — and it actually works.

According to Casdon, the mini Dyson vacuum has been designed to be true to life. The toy comes with working suction that picks up debris, “twist and turn” action, and a removable debris drawer.

Casdon says the toy will allow for realistic role playing.

“Little ones adore role play and pretending that they are doing jobs around the house – just like the grown-ups!” says Casdon. “So your little helper will really feel part of your world while developing essential life skills.”

The toy which can be bought on Amazon.com comes in pink, purple and yellow.

It sells for $39.99 but is currently on sale for $29.99.